Man pleads to hit-and-run that kill GR couple

An Oct. 20, 2019, booking photo of Jason McCann from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who previously rejected a plea agreement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Grand Rapids couple has pleaded guilty.

Jason McCann, 46, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

McCann ran a stop sign at Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids on the night of Oct. 19, 2019, hitting pedestrians Todd and Tracy Curtis Fuhr, who were in the crosswalk. McCann then drove off.

He was arrested within hours of the crash and soon charged.

He was expected to plead to the charges against him in January 2020, but rejected the deal at the last minute.

He was scheduled to go to trial Sept. 27 of this year. Having entered a plea, he will instead be sentenced Oct. 14.