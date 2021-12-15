Man pleads no contest to murder in 2020 GR death

The scene where a car crashed into a building at Burton Street SE and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on Dec. 6, 2020. The driver, police discovered, had been shot and died later at the hospital. (Dec. 7, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to murder in a 2020 Grand Rapids homicide.

Lonnie Sanders pleaded no contest to 2nd degree murder, felony firearm and felonious assault, the Kent County prosecutor told News 8. Other charges were dropped in the plea deal.

Sanders was charged after Michael Eastwood was found shot in the chest after a he crashed a car in December of 2020. Eastwood was 23.

His death marked the 36th Grand Rapids homicide in what ended up being the most violent year for the city, with a record total of 38 homicides.

Sanders’ sentencing has not been scheduled yet.