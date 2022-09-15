GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded no contest to murder and child abuse in the death of a 1-year-old in February of this year, court records show.

On Monday, Alex John Radulovic, 24, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.

He was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in February.

The charges stem from the death of a 1-year-old child, Alexander Butler, on the morning of Feb. 4. Emergency crews responded to a home on Weston Street between Ionia and Division Avenues for reports of an infant not breathing. The boy was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death was later determined to be suspicious, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

An autopsy revealed that Alexander died of head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. GRPD said Radulovic was responsible for the infant at the time of the incident. Authorities believe he was the boyfriend of the infant’s mother.

Radulovic is scheduled to be sentenced in December.