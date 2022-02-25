Man pleads no contest in hit-and-run case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded no contest after he was charged in a hit-and-run that happened in October.

Jaiden Colborn, 19, pleaded no contest Thursday to a count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and a count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed.

The crash happened Oct. 18, 2021, on Monroe Avenue near Riverside Park. A 19-year-old woman was jogging when she was hit by a car, Grand Rapids Police said. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Colborn, 19, was charged in November.

He is scheduled to appear in court again for sentencing on May 2. Each of the felony counts Colborn faces carry up to five years in prison.