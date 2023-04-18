GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will be sentenced for a drunken driving crash in Grand Rapids that killed another driver.

Brian Parks pleaded no contest April 10 to operating while intoxicated causing death. In exchange for his plea, a count of reckless driving causing death was dismissed.

The charges stem from a crash that happened Sept. 30, 2022, on East Beltline Avenue NE just north of Knapp Street. Parks was driving north when he hit another vehicle from behind, causing it to roll over, police say. The other driver was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene.

Parks was not injured in the crash and was arrested at the scene.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing, which is scheduled for May 31.