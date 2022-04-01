GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was driving a pickup truck when it crashed on US-131 in Grand Rapids last summer has entered a plea to drunken driving charges, prosecutors say.

Ryan Carter pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death, failing to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death, operating while intoxicated causing seriously injury and failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing serious injury or death.

The crash happened in the early hours of July 6, 2021, on US-131 at the I-196 interchange. A 15-year-old boy was killed in the wreck. A 15-year-old girl was thrown from the truck and seriously injured.

The girl, Mirelis Culbeaux, suffered trauma to the head that damaged her brain and caused her to lose an eye. Family told News 8 earlier this month that Mirelis can’t walk or talk and that it’s unclear what doctors can do to help her more.

There were also two other teens in the truck. They were not hurt, nor was Carter.

Prosecutors say Carter and the teens went to a party before the crash, where Carter drank and used inhalants.