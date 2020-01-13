Man pleads in GR shooting that injured 1

An April 28, 2019, mug shot of Terrell Tate from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and injured another man in Grand Rapids last spring entered into a plea agreement Monday.

Terrell Tate, 33, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearm.

He’s expected to be sentenced Feb. 12 to three years, two months to seven years, 11 months in prison for the assault, plus two years for the weapons charge.

On April 21, 2019, Tate shot and wounded another man during an altercation near the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood. He later turned himself in and was originally charged with attempted murder and three weapons charges.

Tate previously served prison time for drugs and assault charges out of Genesee County, online Michigan Department of Corrections records show.