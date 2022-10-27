GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in a case where he viewed child pornography through video visitation while already in jail on porn charges.

Matthew Thomas Cook pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree CRC with a victim who had a mental disability and one count of aggravated possession of sexually abusive material. In both cases, he pleaded guilty as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from when Cook was already a sex offender in the Kent County Jail. In a video visitation between Cook and a woman described in court documents as Cook’s former girlfriend, she held her phone up to the screen, allowing him to see recorded images and video of a teenager she and Cook had previously abused.

The jail’s security system eventually flagged the communication between Cook and the woman and a jail intelligence officer contacted the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Cook had been on parole for a prior sex crime when Grand Rapids police found several dozen images of child pornography on Cook’s cell phone, according to an affidavit signed in May 2021. If convicted on the original child pornography charges, he could get up to life in prison.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced for the latest plea in December.

Prosecutors have charged Cook’s former girlfriend with first-degree CSC in connection with the images she’d recorded and shared.

Investigators also conducted a welfare check on the teenage victim to ensure her protection.