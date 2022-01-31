Man pleads guilty to punching Higgins in video

A booking photo of Jon Robert Wilcox. (courtesy Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after he was caught on video punching a dog repeatedly in Grand Rapids.

Jon Robert Wilcox pleaded guilty on Friday to animal cruelty, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to 200 hours of community service.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

In a video captured on Oct. 1, 2021, the dog, Higgins, can be heard yelping as he is punched eight times outside of Wilcox’s former place of employment just south of Ann Street.

Warning: The video below shows violence against an animal. Viewer discretion is advised.

Higgins was placed in a Kent County Animal Shelter foster home and has since been adopted by the foster family.