Man pleads guilty to murder of GR pizzeria owner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to fatally stabbing Grand Rapids pizzeria owner Joey Vitale inside his own restaurant last year.

Tony Streets Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and carjacking as a fourth-time felony offender, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed.

Investigators said Streets stabbed Vitale at Burton Street Pizza on Oct. 3, 2018, after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the restaurant. Vitale, 33, died later at the hospital.

After leaving the stabbing scene, police said Streets robbed someone else and tried to steal from a third person. He also was charged with armed robbery, but that charge was dropped under the terms of a plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. Under the plea deal, Streets’ minimum sentence will be 50 years.