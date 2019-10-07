Man pleads guilty to murder of GR pizzeria owner

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com

Posted: / Updated:
tony streets september 2018 mug shot 100418_1538695089972.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to fatally stabbing Grand Rapids pizzeria owner Joey Vitale inside his own restaurant last year.

Tony Streets Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and carjacking as a fourth-time felony offender, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed.

Investigators said Streets stabbed Vitale at Burton Street Pizza on Oct. 3, 2018, after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the restaurant. Vitale, 33, died later at the hospital.

Joey Vitale and family courtesy photo edited 100418_1538673537178.png.jpg

After leaving the stabbing scene, police said Streets robbed someone else and tried to steal from a third person. He also was charged with armed robbery, but that charge was dropped under the terms of a plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. Under the plea deal, Streets’ minimum sentence will be 50 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 