Man pleads guilty to GR knife attack that injured boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to attacking a child with a utility knife in Grand Rapids last year.

Court records show Denny McNees pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder. The other charges were dropped.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2020, at the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield Street SW near Hayden Street in the Black Hills neighborhood. A letter from management to residents said the suspect checked units for unlocked doors or windows to get in.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said an 11-year-old was attacked, suffering wounds to his face. He was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

McNees is from Holland but has lived in Grand Rapids for about six years and was homeless at the time. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.