Man pleads guilty in summer 2020 Grand Rapids riot

A June 9, 2020, mug shot of Matthew Hurth from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids last summer.

Matthew Hurth pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kent County to a riot charge. A second charge he faced, malicious destruction of fire or police property, was dismissed.

Hurth is accused of being among rioters at Pearl Street and Ionia Avenue late May, damaging Wyoming police cruisers. He’s among four others who were charged in connection to the fire and destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers.

Hurth is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

More than 100 businesses were damaged in the riot. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.