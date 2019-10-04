Man pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run moped crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider.

This week, Norman Abney pleaded guilty to failing to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. A count of being a habitual offender was dropped.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on June 15 at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids police say a car traveling south on Eastern Avenue turned left onto Hall Street, crashing into a moped driven by 33-year-old Kevin McAlpin of Grand Rapids. The driver then took off.

An ambulance took McAlpin to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Abney turned himself in the next morning, police say.

Abney is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.