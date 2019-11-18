Man pleads guilty in deadly Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty in court Monday for a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids that happened on Mother’s Day.

Vincent Walker, 32, turned himself in on May 15 and was arrested for firearm charges related to the shooting.

On May 12, Jordan Brown, 21, was shot around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highland Street and Union Avenue. Brown was dropped off at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital where he died.

Walker is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while having a felony. He could face 12-38 months in prison, according to authorities.

His sentencing is set for February 5.