Man pleads guilty in deadly Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Vincent Walker 2017 mug shot 051719_1558101669460.png.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty in court Monday for a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids that happened on Mother’s Day.

Vincent Walker, 32, turned himself in on May 15 and was arrested for firearm charges related to the shooting.

On May 12, Jordan Brown, 21, was shot around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highland Street and Union Avenue. Brown was dropped off at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital where he died.

Walker is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while having a felony. He could face 12-38 months in prison, according to authorities.

His sentencing is set for February 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 