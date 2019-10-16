Man pleads guilty in deadly gas station fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder after a gas station fight left one man dead.

Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags pleaded guilty in connection to the death of 34-year-old Frederick Lardale Jewell, who died following a fight on Feb 8 at the BP gas station at the intersection of Division Avenue and Hall Street SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, Jewell was unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Mary’s, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Authorities didn’t say what type of injuries Jewell sustained.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent was dismissed.

Becker says the recommended sentencing guidelines is seven to 15 years in prison.