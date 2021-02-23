Man pleads guilty in connection to Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids last summer.

Byron Castaneda pleaded guilty Monday to charges of riot. Two other charges, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny and lying to police during an investigation, have been dismissed.

During the riot, which happened in May 2020, more than 100 businesses were damaged. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Castaneda also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a separate case that’s not related the riot.