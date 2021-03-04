Man pleads guilty in connection to Grand Rapids riot

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Ronald Raymond from the Kent County Correctional facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids last year.

On Feb. 1, Ronald Raymond, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to one of riot, one count of third-degree attempted arson and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property. As part of the plea agreement, another count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, court records show.

During the riot, which happened in May 2020, more than 100 businesses were damaged. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links