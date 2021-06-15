Man ordered to pay more than $300K in connection to GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids last summer.

Matthew Hurth was sentenced to three years’ probation, and ordered to pay $338,438 in restitution.

He was also sentenced to serve one day in jail, with credit for one day served, which means he won’t have to serve any more jail time.

He pleaded guilty to a riot charge on March 31, after he was accused of being among rioters at Pearl Street and Ionia Avenue in May of 2020, damaging Wyoming police cruisers. He’s one of the people charged in connection to the fire and destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers.

More than 100 businesses were damaged in the riot. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.