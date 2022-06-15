WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has ruled that a man who was charged with shooting and killing his 2-year-old daughter has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Seninta Parks, 26, was ruled incompetent in Wyoming district court Wednesday, meaning he was determined not capable of helping his own defense at trial. He will be sent to a treatment center where he will receive mental health care and further examination, court records show.

Parks is scheduled for another competency hearing in 90 days.

Two-year-old Khalise Brewer was shot and killed at Parks’ home in Wyoming on February 9. Parks then turned the gun on himself. He was brought to the hospital and placed under police guard.

Parks was charged with open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in February.

Michigan State Police records show he was convicted of felony armed robbery in Grand Rapids in 2012 and a weapons felony in Allegan County in 2020 and that he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Grand Rapids in June 2021. He is still on parole for the 2012 armed robbery conviction.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says his first stint in prison ran from February 2013 to January 2019, when he was paroled. He was imprisoned again in January 2020 and paroled in January 2021.

His felony convictions mean he should not have had a gun.