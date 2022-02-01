Man moving couch across highway hit by vehicle on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on US-131 Tuesday morning while trying to move a couch across the highway, police say.

The 55-year-old man was struck on the 44th St. exit heading south on US-131. Police say a couch fell off his vehicle and he pulled to the side of the expressway. He got out and tried to move the couch across the expressway back to his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Michigan State police say.

Several lanes of US-131 were closed but opened back up shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Michigan State troopers are still investigating the crash.