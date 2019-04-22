Grand Rapids

Man killed in shooting at Grand Rapids party ID'd

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 12:27 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 12:30 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as 28-year-old Lou Cleveland Luckett of Grand Rapids. He was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday while at a party in the 1200 block of Boston Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.

A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released her name. 

Despite the number of the people at the party, the police department said investigators received little cooperation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

