Man killed in Grand Rapids house fire

Crews on the scene of a fatal house fire on Grand Rapids’ northeast side on Dec. 1, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a house caught fire on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Tuesday evening, authorities say.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. on Emerald Avenue near Harvey Street, just west of Houseman Avenue. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says they got to the scene about four minutes after the alarm went off. A family was home at the time.

When fire crews arrived, they say a bystander was performing CPR on a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor of the home. The cause of it is unknown at this time.

The fire was put out by 7:28 p.m., GRFD says.

Authorities say they will likely be on scene investigating throughout the night.