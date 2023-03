GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died when he fell from a balcony while visiting a senior living apartment building in Grand Rapids.

The man, a caregiver, fell from a third-floor balcony at Baldwin House Senior Living on Kalamazoo Avenue SE north of 28th Street around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Staff called 911 but the man died of his injuries.

His name was not released Friday.

Grand Rapids police are investigating and say there is no indication of foul play.