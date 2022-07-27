GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a steel door at a Grand Rapids restaurant during storms on Saturday.

Tyler Blakslee died at a hospital after firefighters found him with “traumatic injury” at Sandy Point Beach House restaurant in Grand Rapids Saturday night. GRFD Lt. Bill Smith said a big, hinged door hit Blakslee during the stormy weather.

The medical examiner said Blakslee suffered deadly injuries to his chest and ribs.

On Monday, Lansing School District confirmed that Blakslee had been a teacher at Lansing Eastern High School for 15 years, from 2005 to 2020, according to a release. It said that he had been an English Language Arts teacher who also taught Diploma Programme level Film Studies and served as the Quiz Bowl advisor, as well as the Eastern Quaker Horror Club founder and advisor.

“Mr. Blakslee’s sense of humor, style, and energy impacted all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be truly missed,” wrote the district.

The release said that the school would be open and the district would be available for any staff that needed support. They also linked to grief resources.