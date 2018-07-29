Man injured in road rage-related shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured after a case of road rage led to a shooting in the South Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Authorities say two cars were involved in a road rage incident around 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue SE and Logan Street SE that led to multiple shots fired.

Grand Rapids police say one man was shot in the arm. He was taken by a family member to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say no suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.