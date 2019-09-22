Man injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officers are investigating a shooting in the city’s southwest side.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Ionia Avenue SW and Shelby Street.

Authorities say one man was hit in the leg and was taken to a hospital. The man is expected to be OK, police say.

Saturday’s night incident was in the same area as a fatal shooting that happened after 2 a.m. the same day.

The morning shooting happened near the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SW near Albany Street SW. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Authorities have not found the suspect.

Witnesses tell News 8 the shots were fired Saturday night while a vigil for Saturday’s morning homicide victim was taking place.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are related.