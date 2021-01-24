Man injured in Grand Rapids drive-by shooting

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on Jan. 24, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near Orville Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police say the victim, a man around 20 years old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police have not yet released suspect information.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.