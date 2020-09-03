Man injured in GR shooting; several homes struck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital and damaged several homes late Wednesday.

Police were called to Joe Taylor Park in the area of Bemis Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE around 11 p.m. Officers say they found several shell casings in the area, and four homes were hit by gunfire. No one inside the homes was hurt.

At some point in the night, officers were told a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the man does not know specifically what area he was shot, but believes he was in the area of the park. He also was unable to give a description of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.