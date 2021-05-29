Man injured after rollover crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man went to the hospital after he flipped his car in Grand Rapids Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Walker Avenue and Leonard Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said he drove his car over the median, rolling it several times and then rolling it into an ATM lane at a bank.

Police say he was thrown from the car and became trapped underneath it. They say he was extricated by GRPD, and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Officers suspect alcohol was a factor.

They say the ATM was damaged.