Man in critical condition after GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The Grand Rapids dispatch received a call about a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. outside of a Mobile Gas Station on Burton Street SW near Palace Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

While officers were investigating, a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital, GRPD said. It said he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

