Man hurt in stabbing at Grand Rapids apartments

Grand Rapids police investigate a stabbing at Arena Place Apartments in the early hours of Jan. 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized and woman arrested after a stabbing in Grand Rapids early Monday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at Arena Place Apartments on Ottawa Avenue north of Oakes Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 24-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his upper chest. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman, knows the victim, police said.

She was taken to the Kent County jail, though it’s not yet clear precisely what charges she will face.