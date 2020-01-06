Man hurt in stabbing at Grand Rapids apartments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized and woman arrested after a stabbing in Grand Rapids early Monday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at Arena Place Apartments on Ottawa Avenue north of Oakes Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 24-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his upper chest. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman, knows the victim, police said.

She was taken to the Kent County jail, though it’s not yet clear precisely what charges she will face.

