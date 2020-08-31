Man hurt in GR drive-by shooting; no suspects

Grand Rapids police investigate after a man was found with a gunshot wound at a gas station in the area of Hall St. and Division Ave. (August 30, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

The victim called police from a gas station in the area of Hall Street and Division Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday Police say the shooting happened on Prospect Avenue SE, near Delaware Street SE.

Police said the victim was standing in the road on Prospect Avenue when someone in a vehicle driving by fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

