Man hurt in early morning shooting in Northwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—Grand Rapids police say they responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells News 8 that at around 12:30 am officers arrived near the 700 block of 11th Street NW and Davis Avenue NW and found a man who was shot. Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital for surgery where he is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made so far and there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.