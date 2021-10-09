Man hit by car on highway after crash

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan State Police say a 23-year-old man from Holland was driving on westbound I-196 near Market Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, when his BMW lost control on the wet road, and crashed into the cement wall, and blocked the right travel lane.

Troopers say the man got out of his car, and was then hit by a Buick driven by a 37-year-old man from Allendale.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators say neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post troopers were assisted on scene by Grand Rapids Police, Grandville Fire, and AMR EMS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links