Man hit by car on highway after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan State Police say a 23-year-old man from Holland was driving on westbound I-196 near Market Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, when his BMW lost control on the wet road, and crashed into the cement wall, and blocked the right travel lane.

Troopers say the man got out of his car, and was then hit by a Buick driven by a 37-year-old man from Allendale.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators say neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post troopers were assisted on scene by Grand Rapids Police, Grandville Fire, and AMR EMS.