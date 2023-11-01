GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit by a car and killed along I-196 in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on the eastbound ramp to the East Beltline.

Michigan State Police said a man was walking along the roadway as he looked for tools. A driver lost control and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name was not released Wednesday afternoon, but MSP said he was a 63-year-old from Cedar Springs.

The driver of the car that struck the man, a 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was not injured.

MSP did not say what caused the driver to lose control and said the crash remained under investigation.