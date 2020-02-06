Man hit by car in Grand Rapids, in stable condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit by a car in Grand Rapids Wednesday night police say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on East Paris Avenue near 28th Street.

Grand Rapids police say a person was driving southbound on East Paris and hit a man who was near the intersection. There is a crosswalk where the man was hit, but police say the driver had the right away. They say the driver stopped after hitting the man.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities say.

The intersection was closed for about two hours.