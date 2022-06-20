A July 2020 booking photo of Jalen Hoblet-Arnold from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a 2020 shooting that killed a man in Grand Rapids.

Jalen Travis Hoblet-Arnold, 25, was convicted June 10 of voluntary manslaughter and felony firearm.

The charges stem from the July 15, 2020, death of 23-year-old Martell Deon-Daajon Phillips, who was shot in the area of Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue SE.

Courtesy photos of Martell Deon-Daajon Phillips with loved ones.

Hoblet-Arnold’s family told News 8 shortly after the shooting that was some sort of altercation at the Wealthy Market and he shot Phillips in self-defense. Hoblet-Arnold gave himself up to police the day of the shooting.

He was originally charged with open murder. Juries are allowed to consider lesser homicide charges, including manslaughter.

Phillips had two children, family previously told News 8. He was recalled as loving and a jokester.