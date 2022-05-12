GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to decades in federal prison for selling laced drugs that caused the death of two men in 2019, according to a release from the the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Mustafa Deville Reynolds, 24, was sentenced to 27 years and 4 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

Reynolds was found guilty in January on three counts: distributing heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the deaths of the two victims and distributing heroin and fentanyl to an undercover detective, according to the release. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine.

The victims were found unresponsive on August 21, 2019 by their roommates. Both later died in the hospital from fentanyl and heroin toxicity. The men were 25 and 27 years old. Detectives from the Grand Rapids Police Department found evidence on cell phones from the night before, showing Reynolds selling drugs to both men, one through a middleman.

According to trial evidence, victims thought they were buying heroin, but the heroin turned out to be laced with, or was mostly made up of fentanyl.

A week later, on August 27, 2019, Reynolds sold a heroin fentanyl mixture to an undercover GRPD detective, saying “Be careful with that one. Don’t do too much.” Other cell phone evidence showed Reynold referring to the drugs as “fire” and using people to “test” how powerful the lethal substances were.

A forensic chemist with the Michigan State Police testified that one baggie of what Reynolds sold to the undercover detective as heroin was predominately fentanyl.

At the sentencing hearing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Reynold’s comments to the undercover GRPD detective to “be careful” proved that he knew he was selling deadly drugs, the release said.