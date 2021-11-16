Man gets prison for filing 41 fraudulent tax returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids tax preparer is headed to a federal prison after filing dozens of false returns and bilking the federal government out of well over $100,000.

Gonzalo Ramon Rodriguez, 59, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Authorities say that Rodriguez admitted to a number of lies in filing tax returns, including using other people’s credentials, listing the wrong filing status or claiming improper tax credits for clients and making up expenses and losses.

In all, federal investigators say, he filed 41 bad returns between 2014 and 1028, getting away with $111,504 he was not owed. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay the government back.

He will also serve a year of supervised release.