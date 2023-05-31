GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who police say was driving drunk when he caused a deadly crash in Grand Rapids last year is headed to a state prison.

Brian Parks, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to between 3 and 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $6,650 in restitution.

The crash happened Sept. 30, 2022, on the East Beltline just north of Knapp Street. Parks was driving north when he hit another vehicle from behind, causing it to roll, police say. The other driver was thrown from her car and killed. Parks was arrested at the scene.

He pleaded no contest April 10 to operating while intoxicated causing death. In exchange, a count of reckless driving causing death was dismissed.