GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man responsible for a deadly crash in Grand Rapids last year is headed to a state prison.

Jeremy Cox, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to between three and 15 years in prison for reckless driving causing death.

The crash happened June 9, 2022, on Maryland Avenue NE over I-196. Investigators say Cox was driving on Maryland when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle of a 65-year-old man, who died at the scene.

Cox was arrested and charged in October 2022.