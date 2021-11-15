Man gets prison for attacking boy with utility knife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who attacked a child with a knife in Grand Rapids in early 2020 is headed to a state prison.

Denny McNees was sentenced Monday to between 15 and 50 years in prison for an attempted murder charge. He received credit for 638 days served.

The assault happened in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2020, at the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield Street SW near Hayden Street in Grand Rapids’ Black Hills neighborhood. The apartment building said McNees, who was homeless at the time, got in through an unlocked door or window. He attacked an 11-year-old boy at random with a utility knife, causing injuries to the child’s face.

McNees pleaded guilty in October of this year to assault with intent to murder. A count of first-degree home invasion was dropped.