GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend decades in prison for the murder of a man who was found shot dead in the back of his own car last year.

Devon Matthews was sentenced to 20 to 80 years for second-degree murder and must first serve a mandatory two-year term for felony firearm.

In October, Matthews pleaded no contest to both charges. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated stalking involving another victim. For that, Matthews was sentenced to four to 40 years. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

The charges stem from June 7, 2022, when Grand Rapids police discovered the body of 69-year-old Richard Jekel in the back of his own car. Matthews had been driving that car, police said. Officers originally went to arrest Matthews because he had been outside the home of his stalking victim armed with a gun the day before.

An undated courtesy photo of Richard Jekel with his grandson.

Matthews had been wearing an electronic tether due to a stalking case against him. Data from the tether as well as surveillance video put Matthews and Jekel together in a church parking lot at the same time. Jekel’s pacemaker showed it stopped during that time. Ballistics testing showed the gun Matthews was found with was the one used to kill Jekel, according to investigators.

Jekel’s daughter said her father played football at the University of Michigan in the 1970s alongside Les Miles. She said Miles, who went on to have a long coaching career, was the best man at Jekel’s wedding.