GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.

Jalen Travis Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday to between 19 months and 15 years in prison for manslaughter and another two years for felony firearm.

The charges stem from the July 25, 2020, death of 23-year-old Martell Phillips, who was shot in the area of Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue NE.

Courtesy photos of Martell Deon-Daajon Phillips with loved ones.

Hoblet-Arnold’s family told News 8 shortly after the shooting that was some sort of altercation at the Wealthy Market and he shot Phillips in self-defense. Hoblet-Arnold gave himself up to police the day of the shooting and initially charged with open murder.

He was convicted of manslaughter, which juries are allowed to consider in open murder cases, in June of this year.

Phillips left behind two children.