Man gets life in prison for 2019 stabbing death

A Dec. 1, 2019, photo of Jordan Loomis from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed and killed a man in Grand Rapids in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jordan Loomis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A courtesy photo of James Earl Robertson.

After a long wait for a trial because of the pandemic, Loomis was convicted in December 2021 of the murder or James Robertson, 51.

Robertson’s body was found at the Grand River Open Space Park in Ottawa County in December 2019.

The father of five was recalled as a “true friend” with a “good heart.”