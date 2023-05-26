GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man will serve time in a federal prison for possessing a homemade bomb.

Casey Newman, 40, was sentenced to three years, four months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. He’ll also serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities say that the homemade bomb was found at a home in Grand Rapids in August 2019. Prosecutors say Newman filled a plastic bottle with BBs and explosive powder, placed a fuse at either end and wrapped it in tape. The device never went off and no one was hurt.

“Casey Newman’s reckless actions could have resulted in an explosion that killed and injured many people while a at work,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir said in a statement.

Newman pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a destructive device on Jan. 25.