GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to years in prison for threatening a 911 operator and holding up emergency phone lines for three hours in 2021.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, of Winter Park, Florida, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Munafo called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2021 demanding to talk to a sheriff’s deputy or sergeant. He wouldn’t give his name but called himself a “Yankee Patriot,” and “aggressively berated the dispatcher,” a federal prosecutor said.

The 911 operator then put her supervisor on the phone.

“Put a … cop on the on the phone now … or it’s going to go way worse for your family.” Munafo said. “I’m telling you, this isn’t a … threat, it’s a promise. … I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your … nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this.”

Federal prosecutors say he placed about 143 calls to the dispatch center, even after being asked to stop so the center could keep the line open for emergency calls. At one point, he said that after the “Insurrection Act,” he was going to come to the operator’s house first.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that Munafo made the call from a truck stop in North Carolina. The next day, Jan. 6, 2021, attorneys say Mufano was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

He has been federally charged in Washington, D.C. for assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police Officer among other offenses.