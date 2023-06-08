GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who federal investigators say was moving fentanyl from New Hampshire across the country, including to Grand Rapids, was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison.

Craig Warme, 24, of New Hampshire, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. attorneys.

Investigators said from June through December of 2022, Warme operated an online store on the dark web called under the name “DopeKingUSA.” He offered different forms of heroin for sale and mailed orders across the country using the United States Postal Service.

Some of those orders went to customers and undercover investigators in Grand Rapids. When the drugs came in, investigators found the heroin they ordered was actually fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorneys.

Over the seven months he operated the dark web store, federal attorneys say Warne made $417,355 in sales and trafficked over 10 kilograms of fentanyl.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case along with Michigan and New Hampshire state police.

“This investigation clearly demonstrates the dark web does not provide a safe haven from which criminals can anonymously distribute fentanyl and other illicit drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene. “DEA and our partners will relentlessly pursue individuals like Mr. Warme, no matter where they operate or the means by which they distribute their illicit and deadly products.”