Man found guilty of sexually assaulting GR store clerk in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a store clerk at a Grand Rapids convenience store in 2019.

Byron Morris was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unarmed robbery and fourth felony offender.

On Nov. 10, 2019, Morris went into a store on Grand Rapid’s West Side. His hand was in his pocket, which made it appear that he was armed.

He took the only clerk into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Before he left the store, he also stole a purse from a customer walking into the store.

He pleaded not guilty in November of 2019.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.