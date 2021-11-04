Man found guilty of sexually assaulting GR store clerk in 2019

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:
byron morris

Byron Morris is arraigned on Nov. 13, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a store clerk at a Grand Rapids convenience store in 2019.

Byron Morris was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unarmed robbery and fourth felony offender.

On Nov. 10, 2019, Morris went into a store on Grand Rapid’s West Side. His hand was in his pocket, which made it appear that he was armed.

He took the only clerk into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Before he left the store, he also stole a purse from a customer walking into the store.

He pleaded not guilty in November of 2019.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links