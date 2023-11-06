GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man and injuring three others in downtown Grand Rapids last year.

On Monday, a jury found Genesis Lewis guilty of second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and a count of felony firearm for the murder of 25-year-old Armonie Acklin.

The shooting happened on June 5, 2022, along Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Ottawa avenues.

In an interview after the shooting, Lewis told police that he and his father had run into several people he had trouble with in the past. Lewis admitted to police that when his father started fighting with those people, Lewis went to his vehicle to get a handgun and shot at several people, according to a probable cause document.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught the incident and “showed Lewis firing a handgun into a crowd,” the document said.

Acklin was killed and three other people were hurt.

Lewis was taken into custody at the scene but was released two days later because the prosecutor said more investigation was needed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2023.